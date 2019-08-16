ATLANTA — The temperature may be high, but it's not the only consideration for those heading outdoors in the Atlanta area over the weekend - especially Saturday.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources has issued a Code Orange air quality alert for Aug. 17 and is warning the public to take precautions.

Under a Code Orange - the fourth-highest level - the outdoor air quality may be unhealthy for some people - particularly children, people who are sensitive to ozone and those with heart or lung disease.

RELATED: Air pollution in Asia is wafting into the USA, increasing smog in West

The state agency suggests people in these categories should limit outdoor exertion during the late afternoon or early evening. That's when experts say ozone concentrations are at their highest.

The Code Orange for Saturday follows one already in effect for the area on Friday.

RELATED: Environmentalists object to Georgia Power coal ash plans

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency reports ozone at the ground level is the main ingredient of smog. Breathing ozone can trigger health problems ranging for chest pain, coughing and throat irritation and can worsen other conditions like bronchitis, emphysema, and asthma. Repeat exposure can also scar lung tissue.

The EPA suggests the public keep an eye on the air quality forecast, work to conserve energy to reduce smog levels, avoid using gas-powered cars and equipment where possible and use household and garden chemicals wisely.

MORE HEADLINES

Marietta couple shares warning on toxic algae after dog dies less than an hour after visit to Lake Allatoona

4 dead in apparent triple murder-suicide near Stone Mountain

Wayne Williams is scapegoat for Atlanta Child Murders: Informant

Georgia Southern's Shai Werts didn't have cocaine - it was poop