Construction begins for a downtown Atlanta diversion center

Editor's Note: The video above is from previous coverage of the center.

After two years of planning, Atlanta broke ground on a new diversion center in Fulton County on Friday to address mental health and substance abuse calls.

The Fulton County Board of Commissioners adopted the resolution in 2021 to create a diversion center in downtown Atlanta. The initiative will be a collaborative effort funded by both the city and county, according to the board.

"The Diversion Center embodies our commitment to treat people with non-violent and quality of life transgressions who are experiencing poverty, homelessness or substance use as neighbors who need our help rather than as criminals who should be punished," Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said in a release earlier this year. The initiative was first approved under Atlanta's previous mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.

What is a diversion center?

The Center for Diversion and Services is designed to help people with behavioral issues, mental health challenges, substance use and those experiencing homelessness. It will provide Fulton County and Atlanta law enforcement officers an alternative to address mental health and substance abuse calls and another option for minor offenses.

According to initial plans, the facility will be an alternative option for law enforcement or emergency responders called to address people falling ill to substance abuse, experiencing extreme poverty or struggling with a mental health episode. Rather than taking individuals to the county jail or detention center, people can be treated or receive assistance at the center, according to a news release. Board leaders said the center could alleviate hospital emergency rooms as well.

Plans revealed that the facility would have peer specialists to help with basic needs such as food and showers but will rely on partner agencies to provide robust services such as physical and mental health screenings, first aid, connections to housing and health care, officials said in the news release.

What medical assistance will be available?

Grady Memorial Hospital and the Policing Alternatives and Diversion (PAD) Program have agreed to help staff the facility. With their assistance, the initiative is expected to divert 41 people daily from the local jails, detention facilities and emergency rooms, according to the Fulton County Board of Commissioners.

"By introducing diversion services to this facility, we are helping those charged with minor, non-violent offenses access the resources they need to help turn their lives around. It is equity in action and another historic step in our vision for a more equitable Atlanta," then-Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms previously said.