Majority of Atlantans agree with federal government moves on vaccine mandates for employees, poll shows

An 11Alive SurveyUSA Poll shows 68% agree. Those who strongly disagree are overwhelmingly unvaccinated.

ATLANTA — After being in the coronavirus pandemic for more than a year, Georgians are still at odds about mask mandates, vaccines, and other COVID-19 policies.

But according to a recent 11Alive SurveyUSA Poll, many Atlantans - 68% of those surveyed - agree with the moves by the federal government and other governmental agencies outside of Georgia that have started requiring employees to be vaccinated to keep their jobs. Those who strongly disagree are overwhelmingly themselves unvaccinated, the poll states.

In addition, a higher percentage of the group surveyed believes healthcare workers, first responders, and educators should be mandated to get the shots.

Out of the people questioned, 76% said they were vaccinated - with 64% fully and 12% receiving at least one dose. Out of the group that is fully vaccinated, 16% said they have already received a booster shot.

More than half of those who didn't get the vaccine said they don't plan on receiving it.

SurveyUSA interviewed 650 adults from Atlanta between Sept. 28 through Oct. 5. Respondents were reached by their home phone or smart devices. Below is a list of the questions and their answers.

The federal government, some states, and some municipalities have begun requiring some employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Employees who do not get vaccinated may lose their jobs.

In general, do you agree or disagree with government employers requiring their employees be vaccinated in order to keep their jobs?

46% Strongly Agree

22% Somewhat Agree

8% Somewhat Disagree

19% Strongly Disagree

5% Not Sure

Now, specifically: should each of the following groups be required to be vaccinated in order to keep their jobs? Or not? First, people who work in nursing homes around the elderly?

79% Require Vaccine

13% Do Not Require

8% Not Sure

Doctors, nurses, and others who work in hospitals and have frequent contact with patients?

79% Require Vaccine

14% Do Not Require

6% Not Sure

Police officers?

68% Require Vaccine

20% Do Not Require

12% Not Sure

Firefighters?

67% Require Vaccine

22% Do Not Require

11% Not Sure

EMS workers and paramedics?

78% Require Vaccine

16% Do Not Require

6% Not Sure

People who work in K-12 schools?

76% Require Vaccine

17% Do Not Require

7% Not Sure

Government employees who have regular contact with the general public?

75% Require Vaccine

17% Do Not Require

8% Not Sure

Government employees who do not have regular contact with the general public ?

52% Require Vaccine

33% Do Not Require

15% Not Sure

Should private employers have the legal right to require their employees get vaccinated?

61% Yes

26% No

12% Not Sure

Should businesses have the legal right to refuse service to people who are not vaccinated?

54% Yes

32% No

14% Not Sure

Should businesses have the legal right to refuse service to people who are not wearing masks?

74% Yes

20% No

6% Not Sure

Should teachers in K-12 schools be required to wear masks?

77% Yes

16% No

7% Not Sure

Should children in K-12 schools be required to wear masks?

75% Yes

18% No

7% Not Sure

Have you been partially vaccinated against the Coronavirus? Fully vaccinated? Or have you not been vaccinated?

12% Partially

64% Fully

22% Not Vaccinated

3% Not Sure

Do you plan to get vaccinated for the Coronavirus?

24% Yes

56% No

20% Not Sure

How likely are you to receive an additional COVID vaccination as a booster shot when one is available to you?

16% Already Received Booster

66% Very Likely To Receive

9% Somewhat Likely

4% Somewhat Unlikely

3% Very Unlikely