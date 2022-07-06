Georgia reaches 2 million COVID cases since start of pandemic

Almost 32,000 people have died from COVID-19 in the Peach State, 50 of those in the last week.

ATLANTA — COVID-19 cases in Georgia have hit 2 million since the pandemic started in March 2020 - with nearly 32,000 people having died.

According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, new cases in the Peach state are up about 20% from last week, and our 14-day weekly average is up 25%. Georgia's case data only accounts for PCR or Rapid (antigen) testing, as the state does not collect data from at-home COVID tests.

Hospitalizations have jumped too, about 15% since last week. As of June 8 there are 660 COVID patients hospitalized in Georgia, up from a low of just more than 300 at the end of April. That remains at this time substantially lower than the peak of about 5,400 during the last significant wave in January.

Deaths due to the virus, which are considered a lagging factor behind rises in cases and hospitalizations, currently remain low. The 7-day average as of June 8 stands at 7.1 per day, which is roughly in line with the trend since the end of April when that figure dipped below 10.

DPH said the ratio of unvaccinated hospitalized patients to vaccinated is 2 to 1, and in the past six weeks, the agency reports that nearly all COVID-19 deaths were unvaccinated people. In Georgia, 57% of people are vaccinated with two doses, lower than the national average of 66.7%.

Omicron is the dominant variant in this region, with 3 to 4 subvariants of Omicron making up 99% of cases.

Quick Georgia COVID-19 Facts

(Data as of June 8)

Confirmed cases (including antigen tests): 2,588,857

Confirmed deaths: 31,885

Hospitalizations: 114,502

Top 5 counties with the most COVID-19 cases

Fulton

Gwinnett

Cobb

DeKalb

Clayton

COVID-19 Vaccinations

GDPH list these options for vaccinations in Georgia on their website.

COVID-19 testing in Georgia

GDPH list these options for testing in Georgia on their website.

COVID-19 Home Test Kits are provided by the federal government in partnership with the United States Postal Service (USPS).

are provided by the federal government in partnership with the United States Postal Service (USPS). Mako Test Sites , in partnership with DPH, offer free COVID-19 testing events across Georgia.

, in partnership with DPH, offer COVID-19 testing events across Georgia. LTS Testing Sites , in partnership with DPH, offer COVID-19 testing in Georgia.

, in partnership with DPH, offer COVID-19 testing in Georgia. Viral Solutions Test Sites, in partnership with DPH, DeKalb County Board of Health, and Cobb & Douglas Health Department, operate COVID-19 mega-testing sites.