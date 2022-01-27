These two COVID treatments are no longer authorized for use | Here's why

These two monoclonal antibody treatments are no longer authorized for use.

ATLANTA — Georgia's Department of Public Health announced Thursday that two monoclonal antibody (mAb) treatments for COVID are no longer authorized for use.

According to the DPH, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said it's due to their limited effectiveness against the omicron variant, which is still spreading across the U.S.

"Monoclonal antibodies are synthetic, laboratory-created proteins that mimic the immune system’s ability to fight off the virus that causes COVID-19. The virus that causes COVID-19 can mutate over time, resulting in certain treatments not working as effectively against all variants such as Omicron," the DPH wrote in a release.

The DPH said research shows Lilly’s bamlanivimab plus etesevimab and Regeneron’s casirivimab plus imdevimab are not effective in combatting the omicron variant.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the omicron variant still makes up about 99% of new COVID cases in Georgia.

There are other treatments, like pills from Pfizer and Merck, remdesivir (intravenous antiviral, and sotrovimab (mAb), which have been shown to be effective against the omicron variant, according to the DPH.

However, the DPH said the treatments are for patients who are not hospitalized and have mild to moderate COVID and those who are at high risk for severe illness, hospitalization or death. The DPH said the treatments are given to those who qualify based upon a person's age, medical history, and how long symptoms have lasted. Before using these COVID treatments, the DPH said to always check with your healthcare provider.