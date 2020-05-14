Georgia county races to make face shields

After receiving an urgent request for face shields, the Paulding County Chamber of Commerce mobilized volunteers and 3D printers to meet the challenge.

DALLAS, Georgia — With a continuing shortages of face masks and face shields for dedicated health care professionals, urgent calls went out for desperately needed supplies.



Within hours of getting the call from the WellStar Hospital in Paulding County that face shields were in short supply, the County Chamber of Commerce got right to work.

The race was on to produce 3D face shields for the medical teams focusing on Covid19.

The first step was to get a supply of 3-D machines. The Chamber got 22 of them.



Next step: Get the volunteers.



“We had approximately 40 volunteers. We trained those volunteers by the pay it forward routine,” said Robert Crouse, a Paulding County volunteer who coordinated the effort.

“We had the process down so fine that we actually had some young adults and children that we are able to come in and work,” he added.

Volunteers are working in shifts around-the-clock at Chamber headquarters in Dallas, turning out the face shields, and they are still at it.

They have already made more than 3,200 face shields and plan to continue the effort.

“2,500 of those will be distributed to WellStar hospitals and we have been asked to produce some for our local Health Care Department; and for some of our health care agencies, as well as some other entities throughout our County.” Said Stacy Hamby, President of the Paulding County Chamber of Commerce.

But the most important element that brings it all together are the volunteers. They are all dedicated and determined to help.

One of those volunteers is Gary Jones.

”We wanted to make some of these safety shields for our health care workers so they can continue their part in what they do in helping those people to get well. That feeling is awesome,” Jones said.

And Jones, with a 3D machine at home, says he continues making the face shields long after he leaves the Chamber workshop.

Wanting to pay it forward, the Chamber says it will counsel any county in Georgia that wants to initiate the same type of program for health providers.