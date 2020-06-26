Atlanta Convention and Visitors Bureau head says calendar for the year 'has been gutted'

With cancellations of events and meetings, Atlanta's $16 billion hospitality industry is at a 'bit of a standstill.'

ATLANTA — So far, the city of Atlanta has lost 250 conventions and meetings for the year due to COVID-19, according to our business partners at the Atlanta Business Chronicle.

This number includes 22 citywide events. Nine citywide events remain on the schedule -- five of which are NCAA college football games, which remain up in the air as discussions about the season continue.

Atlanta's $16 billion hospitality industry is "a little bit at a standstill," William Pate, president and CEO of the Atlanta Convention and Visitors Bureau told the Atlanta Business Chronicle. "We are certainly at the bottom. It is unlikely we will see a lot of activity before now and the end of the year."

The AmericasMart Atlanta Market was bumped back to August from July.

"Our convention calendar for the year has been gutted," Pate said.

Other citywide events remaining on the calendar for 2020 at this point include:

For more details, please visit our business partners at the Atlanta Business Chronicle.