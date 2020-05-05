Airbnb: Don't throw parties at houses during COVID-19 pandemic or we'll ban you and get the police involved

As Georgia eases some restrictions, the home-sharing company released a stern warning to those wanting to rent houses for parties.

ATLANTA — Atlanta in the spring is looking a lot different amidst a coronavirus pandemic. Gone are the days of pool parties, graduation celebrations and Memorial Day cookouts. For this year.

Airbnb has a stern message for those wanting to violate social distancing suggestions and guidelines restricting gatherings of more than 10 people.

"We want to be very clear -- not only will we ban guests who attempt to throw an unauthorized party in an Atlanta Airbnb listing, we will be cooperating with Atlanta Police in any investigations relating to parties and violations of public health mandates, consistent with our Terms of Service," they said in a statement.

Under typical circumstances, Airbnb empowers hosts to set house rules on events and parties that are appropriate for their communities.

"These are very different times, and public health must come first," they said.

While Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has relaxed some restrictions, the statewide ban on gatherings of more than 10 people remains in place, and Mayor Bottoms has continued to urge Atlanta residents to stay home.

"Our policy reflects this by not allowing any kind of party at Airbnb listings in Atlanta until further notice," Airbnb said.

Airbnb said they have disabled the "event friendly" search filter from its site and are temporarily removing the "parties and events allowed" rule from listings.

Airbnb concluded by saying the would continue to adjust, as needed.

"As government and health authorities relax mandates and guidance pertaining to social distancing, we will evaluate these policy adjustments and provide updates for our community. The safety of our hosts and guests is our priority, and we thank them for their understanding during this challenging time."

