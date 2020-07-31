100 percent of Georgia nursing homes complete infection surveys for COVID-19

All 358 nursing homes in Georgia have completed on-site coronavirus infection surveys, according to the governor's office.

ATLANTA — The COVID-19 pandemic has hit the state's elderly population hard, and nursing homes have had to take precautions to handle the virus.

"This pandemic has hit nursing homes across this country especially hard, and I am thankful for the extraordinary measures Georgia has taken to keep these vulnerable citizens safe," Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said in a release on Friday.

Kemp and the Georgia Department of Community Health on Friday announced that the state completed infection control surveys for all 358 nursing homes.

In March, CMS halted survey activity for State Survey Agencies that included the Healthcare Facility Regulation Division. Then the community health agency worked with the Department of Public Health and the Georgia National Guard to take precautions to minimize the spread of COVID-19 in nursing homes and reallocate PPE to front line workers.

HRFD will continue to monitor nursing homes for COVID-19 in accordance with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Kemp commented, "We will continue to do everything in our power to protect nursing home residents and staff from COVID-19."

