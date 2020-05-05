The statue depicts an American Eagle battling a king cobra snake representing the tireless efforts of healthcare workers.

ATLANTA — A Georgia cemetery is dedicating a statue honoring healthcare workers and first responders fighting against the coronavirus pandemic.

Bart Williams tells 11Alive that he and partner Joseph Hickey from Canton Funeral Home and Cemetery at Macedonia Memorial Park, the statue makes a fitting tribute as they are putting finish touches on a chapel.

“We actually bought it a couple years ago, as part of the scenery and decorations for funeral home. It had actually been set up on a big platform,” Williams said.

The statue depicts an American Eagle battling a king cobra snake -- which represents the tireless efforts of healthcare workers who are “controlling and taming of the corona pandemic of 2020,” Williams wrote.

“We were going to do something for Cherokee County, and first responders, with the outbreak of the virus, along with police and fire. That was the best and appropriate use had a crane come out to set on top of it.

Williams says the statue weighs about 9,000 pounds and sits on between 18-20 tons of rock. It is located in front of the funeral home.

“This is not only tribute to healthcare workers, but to all first responders. We have a great relationship with local sheriffs, and we’re right across street from hospital,” Williams added.

“Just like our veterans, my father was in the military, God knows I appreciate what they’ve done. I would tell them that we are grateful,” he added.

