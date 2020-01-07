Annual SpelHouse Homecoming canceled for 2020

The events attract crowds of as many as 30,000 people.

ATLANTA — The schools of the Atlanta University Center on Wednesday released their plans for the resumption of the new school year in the fall, confirming that one very cherished tradition will not be happening this year: SpelHouse Homecoming is canceled.

The series of Spelman-Morehouse homecoming events typically occur in October and attract crowds of as many as 30,000 people, according to a Morehouse release.

With Georgia seeing no end in sight to the COVID-19 pandemic as the state experiences a new surge in cases, the schools are being highly cautious.

Spelman's homecoming page says, "Due to COVID-19, we are in the process of redesigning our 2020-21 events." A Morehouse release did not detail whether there would any attempt to host alternative online events, or some scaled-down events.

Morehouse has already canceled its fall athletic seasons, which affect the football and track teams.

"Spelhouse homecoming is really canceled. Brb I’m crying," a Twitter user wrote.

"I feel so bad for the incoming Spelhouse babies," another person on Twitter wrote. "Covid really messed up their freshman year and high school graduation. I would have been so disappointed."

Spelman's plan for resuming classes in the fall called for in-campus classes only for first-year students. Morehouse's plan incorporates some in-person instruction as well.

Clark Atlanta's reopening announcement does not address what that school yet plans to do about homecoming.

