Another 'America Strong' flyover across north Georgia on Thursday

The flyover is a way to salute health care workers, first responders and essential workers for their efforts during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

MARIETTA, Ga. — If you missed the U.S. Navy's Blue Angels and the Air Force Thunderbird's a couple of weeks ago, or just love the thrill of fighter jets in the sky, you've got another opportunity.

The Air Force Reserve's 94th Airlift Wing plans to fly its C-130H3 Hercules aircraft over north Georgia hospitals Thursday, beginning at 6 p.m. to salute healthcare workers, first responders and essential workers for their efforts during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, they said.

The C-130 flyover will begin in Marietta, before going to Kennesaw, Canton, Jasper, Dalton, Rome, Cartersville and Hiram.

Here is the approximate schedule for the C-130 flyover:

6 p.m.: Depart Dobbins Air Reserve Base

6:00 - 6:03 p.m.: Kennestone, Kennesaw

6:05 - 6:08 p.m.: Northside Cherokee, Canton

6:09 - 6:12 p.m.: Piedmont Mountainside, Jasper

6:19 - 6:22 p.m.: Hamilton Medical Center, Dalton

6:26 - 6:29 p.m.: Redmond Regional Medical Center, Rome

6:27 - 6:30 p.m.: Floyd Medical Center, Rome

6:34 - 6:37 p.m.: Cartersville Medical Center, Cartersville

6:38 - 6:41 p.m.: Wellstar Paulding, Hiram

Dobbins said north Georgia residents will be able to see the flyover from the safety of their homes and should maintain all social distancing guidelines.

Similar displays, like the one by the Thunderbirds and Blue Angels in Atlanta, have been taking place in other cities across the nation in honor of the healthcare workers and other first responders.

Hundreds of healthcare workers and thousands of people all over metro Atlanta from across the region cheered as the jets went overhead in a spectacular display.

Did you miss it? Watch it from our news chopper here.

