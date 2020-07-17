67 associates at Ansley Golf Club test positive for COVID-19, letter sent to members says

'This revelation certainly has dramatically impacted our ability to reopen the Club,' the letter says.

ATLANTA — Nearly 70 associates at the Ansely Golf Club have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a letter sent to its members.

The letter was provided to 11Alive by a member, which says that on July 13, all of the associates were tested for the virus and the results for 67 of the associates came back positive. It added that there also more than 40 test results that still had to be processed.

Many of the cases were of people who didn't show any COVID-19 signs and were asymptomatic. The letter said no one had been hospitalized.

"First and foremost, the Board hopes that the associates impacted by this virus will recover soon," the letter says. "This revelation certainly has dramatically impacted our ability to reopen the Club. We will only safely reopen areas at a level commensurate with the Ansley experience."

A company has been brought in to clean and sanitize the facility.

11Alive did reach out to the golf club and they provided us with a brief statement.

"Throughout the pandemic, Ansley Golf Club has and will continue to keep its facilities as accessible as possible to membership consistent with current health and safety guidelines," the statement said.