Apartment roof collapses leaving family feeling stuck during pandemic

Even though her apartment ceiling caved in, Roberta Honnicutt says she's worried about finding a new place during the quarantine.

ATLANTA — An Atlanta family is reeling after the roof of their apartment collapsed and they claim the management company isn't doing enough to help.

The family told 11Alive they don't know what to do next.

Roberta Honnicutt and her daughter couldn't believe their eyes as the ceiling of their apartment caved in on Monday night.

"She yells, 'where's the ceiling?' And the ceiling was all down. All in the floor. Everything in my room, I couldn't reach anything in my room. It collapsed completely, 100 percent," she said.

She said her bedroom is ruined.

"It was just so upsetting, the whole ceiling came down, completely," she said.

She said she had to call the emergency maintenance line multiple times before anyone would respond and even then, she said, they weren't following COVID-19 safety guidelines.

"He was inside of my apartment without a mask. These days, everyone should go around with a mask," she said.

The family said two different workers came to her apartment, and neither one of them knew what to do.

"He said, 'oh, we'll come back tomorrow, and I was like, no. I need to go in my room to get my clothes, toothbrush, underwear. It's all in there under that mess," she said.

They cleared a path for her to get her things, but Honnicutt said she didn't feel safe sleeping in her apartment after that.

"We were like, 'maybe it's connected? Maybe it's the next one. Let's sleep at least close to the door so we can get right out of here fast," she said.

11Alive tried to contact the Celebration at Sandy Springs Apartment Homes multiple times Tuesday. No one was answering their phone number, and while an email inquiry by 11Alive was received by management, they did not answer any of our questions.

Honnicutt said she warned them there was a problem with the apartment months ago.

"I went to the office three times, three times, three months ago. And I told them I have a crack in my ceiling, I think it needs to be fixed or it's going to fall. And they came and just patched the cracks. And now look what happens," she said.

Honnicutt said the apartment complex told her they would start to fix the ceiling Tuesday, but she knows she won't feel safe when she goes home.

"I'm stuck. I don't feel safe at home, but I know it's not safe to move, who wants to be outside getting in touch with people," she said.

Honnicutt said hey're allowing her and her daughter to sleep in the apartment model home tonight but she's worried about how many people have been inside of it during the COVID-19 crisis.

Apartment management told her they are thoroughly cleaning the model home and they assured her no one has been inside of it, but she said she still feels uneasy and wants to move out of the complex as soon as she feels like it's safe to look for a new apartment.

1Alive is focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. We want to keep you informed about the latest developments while ensuring that we deliver confirmed, factual information.