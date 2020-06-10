Atlanta Public Schools students to begin returning to in-person learning

The APS Board of Education presented the plan Monday, starting with pre-k through 5th grade

ATLANTA — On Monday, after weeks of Phase 1 virtual learning, the Atlanta Public Schools Board of Education presented a plan for some students to return to learning in person.

The Phase 2 plan depends on the level of community spread and numbers staying below 100 COVID cases per 100,000 in each area in the district.

Pre-k through fifth grade would return to in-school learning Oct. 26, Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday. The school day would start at 8 a.m. and last until 2:30 p.m. This phase would also include special education and English as a second language (ESL) students.

All schools would have changes in-place like:

Temperature screening

Mandatory masks, unless eating or drinking

Maintaining social distance whenever possible

No shared devices

Designated bathroom breaks

Staggered entrance and dismissal

Families who don't want to return in person have two other options: staying with site-based virtual learning like they are now or, for those who want to stay virtual long term, they can attend the Atlanta Virtual Academy.

Parents need to complete and return the "Intent to Return Declaration" form by Monday, Oct. 12. It has been sent to APS parents but is also available on the APS website.