Atlanta Public Schools, other metro districts start class Monday

Carroll, Hall, Meriweather and Rockdale will also return to classes.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Public Schools is one of the last districts in the metro area to return to class during the coronavirus pandemic. They will begin the school year all virtual.

Rockdale County is also starting on Aug. 24 fully virtual, while Hall County is will use a hybrid model for the first 10 days. Carroll and Meriweather gave students the option to start in-person or online.

APS pushed back its start date by two weeks and may have learned a few things while other metro districts have already begun.

In the past several days, new APS superintendent Lisa Herring said that teachers have been in contact with their students to make sure they have everything they need. They even launched a virtual learning resources website to help parents and students transition smoothly to the new school year.

"There is a need for us to assess where their level of mastery of proficiency may be. When we can identify that, that allows for us to know where to begin with the teaching and learning process," Herring said.

The district even held a virtual 'Back to School Bash' dance party online.

"It was the party we ALL needed," Herring said. "I told you, we are disrupting the fear together."