Atlanta airport has had total of 40 TSA workers test positive for COVID-19, with most recent employee at work this week

Two of them were non-screening workers, while the other 38 are TSA screening officers.

ATLANTA — The Transportation Security Administration has been keeping track of how many of its employees have tested positive for COVID-19 during the pandemic.

The agency's data shows that Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport has had 40 confirmed COVID-19 cases among the airport's TSA employees. Two of them were non-screening workers, while the other 38 are TSA screening officers.

The information doesn't list a timeline of when the cases were reported, but it does show the last work date of the most recent screening officer who has the coronaviurs. For the Atlanta airport, that date currently is listed as Tuesday, July 14.

TSA said it has had 1,153 federal employees test positive for COVID-19. Out of that number, 704 employees have recovered, and six have died as a result of the virus.

A spokesperson for the agency told 11Alive that if a traveler thinks that he or she may have come in contact with a TSA officer who has tested positive for the virus and they are concerned, the agency recommends they follow CDC guidelines and public health recommendations for travel-associated exposure.

11Alive is focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. We want to keep you informed about the latest developments while ensuring that we deliver confirmed, factual information.

We will track the most important coronavirus elements relating to Georgia on this page. Refresh often for new information.