Atlanta Archbishop: Mass to resume with social distancing

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Archbishop has announced a schedule and guidelines for resuming in-parish worship services.

On Monday, Archbishop Gregory J. Hartmayer said the plan would slowly allow parishioners inside churches for services and sacraments while adhering to social distancing guidelines.

In-person daily Masses could start May 25 and weekend Masses on May 30 and 31. The decision to reopen could be based on the individual pastors’ discretion.

Church members are allowed to miss in-parish Sunday Mass through June 28, which allows churches to spread out attendance over several days.

Some new guidelines include taking parishioners temperatures before they enter the church, deep cleaning of pews and removal hymnals and bibles.

