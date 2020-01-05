Atlanta area Simon Malls not reopening until Monday, May 4

Lenox Square, Mall of Georgia, Phipps Plaza, Town Center at Cobb & Sugarloaf Mills aren't opening Friday after all.

ATLANTA — The largest shopping mall operator in the United States, Simon Malls, said early Friday that five of its seven Georgia shopping properties, all in metro Atlanta, would not be reopening until Monday, May 4.

Initially, the mall operator said it would be open on Friday, immediately after the expiration of the governor's shelter-in-place order, along with malls in seven other states.

There was no immediate explanation for the delay.

The only two Georgia Simon Malls opening Friday, May 1, are Calhoun Outlet Marketplace and North Georgia Premium Outlets. The remaining Simon properties in Georgia -- Lenox Square, Phipps Plaza, Mall of Georgia, Sugarloaf Mills and Town Center at Cobb -- will open on Monday, May 4.

According to Simon officials, Malls in Alaska, Arkansas, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas will also open on Friday. Malls in Indiana will open on Saturday, May 2. Joining the remaining Georgia properties on Monday will be three Missouri shopping centers.

Simon Malls CEO David Simon is also a member of President Donald Trump's committee of executives who have been tasked with coming up with a way to effectively reopen the United States economy.

