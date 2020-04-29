Atlanta-based UPS expands 'drone airline' route to deliver prescriptions

The company said drones will deliver prescription medicine from a CVS pharmacy to a nearby retirement community.

ATLANTA — UPS is sending its drone airline on a new route in the battle against Covid-19.

United Parcel Service Inc. said its subsidiary UPS Flight Forward will use drones to deliver prescription medicine from a CVS pharmacy to The Villages retirement community, home to more than 135,000 residents in south Florida.

The Atlanta-based logistics giant said its Matternet M2 quadcopter will start flying a less than one-half mile service to an area near The Villages in early May. Initially, a ground vehicle will complete the delivery to the resident’s door.

“Our new drone delivery service will help CVS provide safe and efficient deliveries of medicines to this large retirement community, enabling residents to receive medications without leaving their homes,” said Scott Price, UPS chief strategy and transformation officer, in a news release.

