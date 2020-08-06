Atlanta Botanical Garden reopening additional spaces next week

Additional outdoor plus indoor space will reopen in Midtown, plus the Gainesville location will reopen.

ATLANTA — Additional spaces at the Atlanta Botanical Garden in Midtown Atlanta will reopen beginning on Monday, June 15. In addition, the Botanical Garden's Gainesville location will reopen to the public on Tuesday, June 16.

Both locations have been closed since March 14 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Outdoor spaces at the Atlanta Botanical Garden's Midtown location reopened on May 23 with the new summer exhibition of giant plant sculptures, Alice's Wonderland Reimagined.

The garden has a new online timed-ticketing system that limits visitor capacity as well as extended hours of 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. This will allow guests to enjoy the Botanical Garden while at the same time maintaining social distancing.

Starting on Monday, June 15, the Midtown location will reopen the Fuqua Conservatory and Orchid Center, as well as the Longleaf Restaurant and Garden Gift Shop -- each with limited hours and reduced capacity.

The Gainesville location will offer extended hours when it reopens on Tuesday, June 16, also.

That location will be open on Sunday and Tuesday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, the Gainesville garden will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Both garden locations are closed on Mondays. The children's gardens are both locations will remain closed until further notice.

Additional details can be found at www.atlantabg.org.

