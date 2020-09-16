Atlanta Braves complete 'reorganization' of staff after taking financial hit during pandemic

According to the team, the changes were spread across all areas of the organization

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves said they have completed a "re-organization" of full-time staff with the team, leading to layoffs for an unknown number of employees.

According to the team, the changes were spread across all areas of the organization, including in baseball, business, real estate development and minor league operations.

"We believe now is the right time to manage our business with greater efficiency which has been accelerated due to the significant financial impact of COVID-19," the organization said in an email statement. "We are grateful to those affected for their time spent with the Braves and believe, although it was a difficult decision, we are now optimized to manage through this period."

The news comes just about a month after a report by the Atlanta Business Chronicle showed that the organization's second-quarter revenue plunged by nearly 95 percent. The Braves' parent company - Liberty Media - reported back on Aug. 10 that revenue between April and June in 2020 was roughly $11 million - down from the sizable $208 million made during the same time the previous year.

The Atlanta Business Chronicle reported that the Braves also saw a 40 percent decline in revenue from the Battery Atlanta, the mixed-used retail development adjacent to Truist Park.