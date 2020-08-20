Pandemic forces Atlanta Dogwood Festival organizers to cancel event until 2021

It had originally been hoped that the annual spring event could have been held in August this year.

ATLANTA — After first postponing the 2020 Atlanta Dogwood Festival from its traditional April date to this month, the pandemic has forced organizers to reschedule the event once again.

The 85th Annual Atlanta Dogwood Festival is now scheduled for April 9-11, 2021 in Piedmont Park.

“This was a difficult but necessary decision,” said the festival's executive director, Brian Hill, in a statement on Thursday. “While we had looked forward to continuing our long-standing tradition of welcoming visitors, artists, vendors and entertainers to the city’s largest outdoor fine arts festival on a new date this year, safety must come first during this public health crisis.”

In the interim, festival organizers said they are planning to schedule "small, pop-up events" during the fall to celebrate the arts in safe, socially distanced ways.

Organizers first postponed the event to August, then considered hosting the event as late as October. Unfortunately, organizers said, they were forced to make the difficult decision to cancel this year's event entirely.

According to organizers, the only time in the past the event was forced to take a break was during World War II.

Ordinarily, more than 200,000 visitors come to Piedmont Park for the three-day arts festival each spring. Tickets and other event information can be found online at Dogwood.org.

