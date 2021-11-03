One year later: From empty streets, to 'new normal' | How it looks then and now

A look at how metro Atlanta has changed since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic to what many are calling the 'new normal.'

ATLANTA — One year ago, the coronavirus pandemic started to hit home: panic shopping, grocery store shelves empty and nerves running high.

It was March 14, 2020. Gov. Brian Kemp declared the state's first ever public health state of emergency in response to COVID-19.

And then there was a mandatory "shelter in place" order issued on March 23 for vulnerable populations.

Quarantined. Alone. Nowhere to go. The streets were empty across metro Atlanta. Businesses closed, landmarks normally packed with people were shuttered.

It was an eerie time in our state's history.

Slowly, as experts began to get a grip on the pandemic, a "new normal" came to life.

Masks and socially-distanced events, outdoor dining, virtual school -- and even some rush-hour traffic returning.

We take a look back at those days in March when the lockdown first began, and compare them to what they look like today as we hit one year later.

Atlanta Beltline then...

Now...



Lenox Square then...

Now...



Ponce City Market then...

Now...



Jackson Street Bridge then...

Now...



Midtown then...

Now...