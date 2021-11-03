x
Coronavirus

One year later: From empty streets, to 'new normal' | How it looks then and now

A look at how metro Atlanta has changed since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic to what many are calling the 'new normal.'

ATLANTA — One year ago, the coronavirus pandemic started to hit home: panic shopping, grocery store shelves empty and nerves running high. 

It was March 14, 2020. Gov. Brian Kemp declared the state's first ever public health state of emergency in response to COVID-19. 

And then there was a mandatory "shelter in place" order issued on March 23 for vulnerable populations.

Quarantined. Alone. Nowhere to go. The streets were empty across metro Atlanta. Businesses closed, landmarks normally packed with people were shuttered. 

It was an eerie time in our state's history. 

Slowly, as experts began to get a grip on the pandemic, a "new normal" came to life. 

Masks and socially-distanced events, outdoor dining, virtual school -- and even some rush-hour traffic returning. 

We take a look back at those days in March when the lockdown first began, and compare them to what they look like today as we hit one year later.

Atlanta Beltline then...

Credit: Jason Braverman
A quiet Atlanta Beltline Eastside Trail with no visitor and shuttered shops in April 2020.

Now...

Credit: Jon Samuels
Visitors enjoy a sunny day on the Atlanta Beltline Eastside Trail in March 2021.


Lenox Square then...

Credit: Jason Braverman
Empty parking lot at Lenox Square shopping mall during coronavirus lockdown.

Now...

Credit: Dan Reilley
A full parking lot in front of Lenox Square in March 2021.


Ponce City Market then...

Credit: Jason Braverman
Empty streets near Ponce City Market during COVID-19 shutdown in 2020.

Now...

Credit: Jon Samuels
Busy traffic in front of Ponce City Market in March 2021.


Jackson Street Bridge then...

Credit: Jason Braverman
Not a scene from The Walking Dead. This is a Sunday afternoon in Downtown Atlanta in March 2020.

Now...

Credit: WXIA
Jackson Street Bridge, March 2021


Midtown then...

Credit: Jason Braverman
Eerie, empty streets in Midtown Atlanta in March 2020.

Now...

Credit: WXIA
Traffic in Midtown on a Tuesday in March 2021.


