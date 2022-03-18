Atlanta healthcare workers speak out against loss of COVID-19 relief funds for uninsured Americans

Atlanta healthcare workers are advocating for Congress to allocate relief funds.

ATLANTA — Atlanta healthcare workers are speaking out against the loss of the COVID-19 Uninsured Program which will leave many Americans without the free COVID-19 treatment they have received since the beginning of the pandemic.

Earlier this week, the White House issued a press release stating that on March 22, due to a “lack of sufficient funds” the COVID-19 Uninsured Program will no longer be accepting insurance claims.

However, Atlanta healthcare workers are advocating for Congress to allocate relief funds so they can continue to provide the best care to this population.

“Taking this program away will significantly deprive the uninsured patient population from the treatment that they need to get better from COVID-19, once they have been tested positive,” said Naaz Malek, physician assistant and COO of Emergent Testing.

Despite the drop in COVID-19 cases recently, they say that without program funding there will be an inevitable spike in positive cases across the country. This will partially be due to the fact that treatment will not be affordable for most people in this demographic.

“How do you put that number on an already underserved population that already does not have access to appropriate insurance, and coverage and other financial barriers,” said Dr. Ayana Herbert, founder of RTW Health Services. “The fear here is, you attach a number, you attach something monetary to the testing, people are not going to test.”

According to the White House, Congress needs to issue $22.5 billion to continue funding COVID-19 relief.

Dr. Sofia Khan, CEO and founder of COVID Care Georgia, said there will be many people who will not even know they have the virus, leading to “an increase in acuity and severity of cases.”

She also said that the loss of this program will not only affect the uninsured population, but also many of the COVID-19 treatment sites across the country. With a large amount of their patient intake being uninsured people, without funds to pay for treatments, many will be forced to permanently close their doors.