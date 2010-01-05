Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms reinstates citywide indoor mask mandate

"The order is in response to the rising number of COVID-19 infections and the impact of the Omicron variant," the city said in a tweet.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has decided to issue an executive order to reinstate the citywide indoor mask mandate. The City of Atlanta tweeted the update Tuesday afternoon.

The city is back in the "yellow zone" based on current COVID-19 data, according the tweet.

"The order is in response to the rising number of COVID-19 infections and the impact of the Omicron variant," the city said.

The order requires "all persons in a public place, including private businesses and establishments, to wear a mask or a cloth face covering over their nose and mouth when indoors," a news release said.

Mayor @KeishaBottoms has issued an Executive Order to reinstate the citywide indoor mask mandate and move the City of Atlanta back to the Yellow Zone. The order is in response to the rising number of COVID-19 infections and the impact of the Omicron variant. pic.twitter.com/lhd6NxObP1 — City of Atlanta, GA (@CityofAtlanta) December 21, 2021

The spread indicators are monitored over 10 days and include the following for the yellow zone, the city's website shows.

Cases average between 75-249

Hospitalizations average between 201-349

Diagnostic test positivity between 5.1-10%

Below is a zone overview.

More cases are being reported around the U.S.

On Monday, Atlanta Mayor-elect Andre Dickens tested positive for COVID-19. He shared the news on social media Monday evening. Dickens said since the Omicron variant has been surging, he has increased getting tested for the virus to every other day. He said he is still waiting for the results of a PCR test. Dickens said he is fully vaccinated.

Doctors have found that COVID symptoms can emerge as soon as two days after infection, or as long as 14 days after infection. Normally, someone who tests positive would quarantine for seven to 10 days after the symptoms emerge.