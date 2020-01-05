Atlanta man with COVID-19 released from the hospital on 66th birthday!

Great news!

ATLANTA — After fighting COVID-19 for more than a month, an Atlanta man is finally getting to go home - on his birthday!

Akin Bolarinwa was diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 23 and had been hospitalized in intensive care ever since.

His family had hoped to get him a plasma transplant to help in his treatment.

In March, the Food and Drug Administration approved treatment options for the coronavirus outbreak by using plasma and blood collected from recovered patients, who have potentially lifesaving antibodies circulating in their blood.

While he never did get it, Bolarinwa still recovered, despite being in a medically-induced coma.

His family was thrilled to share the news with 11Alive.

“He’s just an incredible man,” his wife said. “A loving father, a wonderful person, someone who always puts other people first.”

After a courageous fight, Bolarinwa will now be able to celebrate his 66th birthday at home.

