Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens tests positive for COVID, reports mild symptoms

The mayor said he will be isolating at home and taking virtual meetings.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens has tested positive for COVID Tuesday, according to a video he posted on his Twitter page.

Dickens added that he will be working from home until he tests negative again.

However, he noted that he is "feeling fine" and has minor symptoms. A release from the mayor's office described them as "cold-like."

"The Mayor will isolate at home and will continue to hold meetings virtually," the mayor's release said.

Dickens also noted in his video message that he is vaccinated and boosted and encourages other Atlanta residents to do the same.

Hey Atlanta, wanted to let you know I tested positive for COVID this morning, so going to be working from home the next few days. pic.twitter.com/A8ngXDdgAw — Andre Dickens (@andreforatlanta) September 6, 2022

