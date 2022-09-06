Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens tests positive for COVID, reports mild symptoms

ATLANTA — Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens has tested positive for COVID Tuesday, according to a video he posted on his Twitter page.
Dickens added that he will be working from home until he tests negative again.
However, he noted that he is "feeling fine" and has minor symptoms. A release from the mayor's office described them as "cold-like."
"The Mayor will isolate at home and will continue to hold meetings virtually," the mayor's release said.
Dickens also noted in his video message that he is vaccinated and boosted and encourages other Atlanta residents to do the same.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
