Atlanta mayor: 'I am a realist, not an alarmist' as COVID-19 numbers rise at 'alarming number'

She included graphs in the social media post showing the spike in Fulton County and in Georgia.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms continues to take to social media to warn citizens that the coronavirus is still here and to encourage them to get tested.

In her most recent post, she said: "I am a realist, not an alarmist. The real data shows that COVID-19 cases are rising at an alarming number. It is simple, wear a mask. #OneAtlanta #ATLStrong"

She shared three graphs showing the spike in Georgia and the spike in Fulton County.

Last week, she said: "Covid-19 is still a real threat to our communities and we are experiencing an all-time high in cases. Wearing a mask is the most unselfish thing that you can do to prevent its spread."

On Monday, Georgia added another 2,207 new cases of COVID-19. Five times in the past ten days, Georgia has broken the previous state records, including those we set back in April when there was an increase of 1,525 total cases on April 17 and then 1,504 total cases on April 7.

The state reported 1,359 hospitalized patients on Monday with COVID-19, bringing the weekly average up 26 percent from the previous week.

Gov. Brian Kemp has signed two executive orders to extend the state's COVID-19 restrictions and the state's Public Health State of Emergency through August 11, 2020.