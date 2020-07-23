Mayor Bottoms to give COVID-19 update this afternoon

She will provide the update at 3 p.m.

ATLANTA — UPDATE: The city says it is having technical difficulties getting started.

The City of Atlanta Mayor’s Public Update is delayed due to technical difficulties. However, the teleconference will be recorded and available for playback ASAP today on social media and @ATL26_Channel26. — City of Atlanta, GA (@CityofAtlanta) July 23, 2020

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms will provide an update on the city of Atlanta's COVID-19 response in an afternoon online press conference.

The mayor conducted a similar briefing last week, touching on a number of elements of the city's COVID-19 situation and its response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The update is scheduled for 3 p.m. 11Alive will stream it here and on our YouTube channel.

it comes as the mayor signaled while on "The Tonight Show" with Jimmy Fallon last night that she and Gov. Brian Kemp were easing off their public dispute over mask mandates, hoping to find a way to "agree to disagree."

Telling Fallon she had a "very good conversation" with the governor just before she came on the show, she said, "We've discussed where we disagree and hopefully, we can figure out a way to agree to disagree without having to play this out in court. But at the end of the day, we want the same thing. We want people to be safe, we want to stop the spread of COVID-19 and it certainly doesn't help when we're having to fight one another."

The governor has launched a lawsuit against the mayor and Atlanta's city council over a mask mandate that was instituted in the city. Kemp's executive orders, to establish statewide guidelines in the response to the pandemic, have stipulated local governments can go no farther than his regulations - which do not include mask requirements.

A number of cities, including Savannah and Athens prior to Atlanta, have defied the governor and gone ahead with a mask mandate anyway. Only Atlanta is being sued.

It has made for an edgy political back-and-forth between the mayor, taking on a national profile as a potential pick to be Joe Biden's vice presidential running mate, and Kemp.