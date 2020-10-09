Atlanta Mayor about President Trump downplaying virus: He misled the American people

Bottoms spoke candidly Wednesday an interview with Wolf Blitzer on CNN.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is calling out the president for downplaying the coronavirus earlier this year.

Trump talked privately about the severity of the COVID-19 threat, even as he was telling the nation the virus was no worse than the seasonal flu and insisting the government had it under control, according to a new book by journalist Bob Woodward.

Trump told Woodward back in March that he minimized the dangers of the virus.

“I wanted to always play it down,” the president said. “I still like playing it down, because I don't want to create a panic."

Bottoms reaction to the news was that the president "influenced leaders across this country to also downplay it," she said. "Because, I immediately thought back to one of the first conversations that I had with our governor on coronavirus and his comparison with it, with the flu.”

Bottoms added that his actions possibly led others down a misleading path.

“So while the president may have known that he was misleading others, I don’t know that the leaders that he was misleading knew that they were being misled," she said.

Bottoms also tweeted about her own family's struggles with COVID-19.

Back in July, the mayor said she along with two others in her household tested positive for the virus. In her tweet Wednesday, she said her husband is still having "debilitating headaches."

"My husband began his day with an appointment for a MRI, scheduled because nearly two months after COVID, he still awakes with debilitating headaches," the tweet reads. "This pandemic was purposely downplayed and nearly 190k lives have been lost and countless others are suffering the consequences."

“At this point we’ve heard, he misled the American people, he misled governors across this country, people have died. We now have all the information that we need, so maybe this is an opportunity for us as a country to press reset for those who are not listening to the scientists and to the experts and now take this opportunity to listen the health experts on this, because you cannot listen to the president of the United States," Bottoms said in her CNN interview.

For the White House, the book serves as an unwelcome return to a focus on Trump’s handling of the pandemic. Trump addressed questions about downplaying the pandemic threat.

“The fact is I’m a cheerleader for this country. I love our country and I don’t want people to be frightened. I don’t want to create panic, as you say," Trump told reporters. “Certainly, I’m not going to drive this country or the world into a frenzy. We want to show confidence. We want to show strength.”