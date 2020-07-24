Atlanta mayor says her quarantine is over after testing positive for COVID-19

The mayor tweeted a photo Wednesday sporting a new haircut, saying her "quarantine is over."

ATLANTA — Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is feeling much better after testing positive for COVID-19 a few weeks ago.

"Mama showed up between morning and afternoon meetings with shears in hand to trim me up," she said in her tweet. "She hasn’t done hair in over a decade, but Mama still got IT! Now....back to life, back to reality."

The same night, Mayor Bottoms did a virtual interview on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon where she said she was feeling better.

"I had seasonal allergies and everything is in bloom, of course in Atlanta, so I couldn't tell the difference between allergies and COVID, but I'm doing great," she told Fallon. "My husband was the one that was really down and out, but he is doing so much better."

It was on July 6 when the mayor first tweeted that "COVID-19 has literally hit home," announcing her diagnosis. That same week she mentioned how it took more than a week for her family to get their results back, highlighting some of the same struggles other Georgians have experienced when trying to get tested for the virus.

The state told 11Alive last week they were working to alleviate the delays, including upgrading the lab ordering process and sending specimens from some health districts to the Georgia Public Health Lab to "reduce dependency on commercial labs."