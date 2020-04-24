HAMPTON, Ga. — For the second week in a row, hundreds of cars waited in line for free food at the Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The drive is intended to help those in need and was organized by AMS, Hampton Elementary School and the Atlanta Community Food Bank. Eligible families could receive between 30 and 40 pounds of food.

Last week, more than 13,000 meals were distributed. Demand was so high, they had to turn some people away. So this week, they tried to double the amount of food they had on hand.

"Our Speedway has always had a sense of community. We take pride in looking for ways to give back to Henry County and the residents of the surrounding area, particularly during these uncertain times," said Bradon Hutchison, AMS's executive vice president and general manager, in an earlier statement. "That's why we're proud to be teaming up with Hampton Elementary and the Atlanta Community Food Bank to put on these market days and make a positive difference for Hampton families."

