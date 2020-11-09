Atlanta moving up to Phase II reopening plan for coronavirus response

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced Atlanta will transition to Phase II of the City’s Five Phase Reopening Plan effective immediately.

ATLANTA — In July, the City moved back to Phase I in response to the alarming increase in COVID-19 cases in the state of Georgia. The Mayor’s reopening plan was drawn from the recommendations of the Mayor’s Advisory Council for reopening Atlanta and public health experts. The reopening phases are based on milestone metrics and recent data.

“The city has met the metrics of our data-driven plan to cautiously move back to Phase II,” said Mayor Bottoms in a release announcing the move. “COVID-19 continues to ravage families across the city and state. We must all remain vigilant, wear a mask, practice social distancing and take the measures needed to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our communities.”

During Phase II—the “Easing” phase—the City proposed the following guidelines:

Individuals:

Stay home except for essential trips

Wear a face mask in public (City mandate)

Frequent hand washing

Social distancing

Small, private gatherings of no more than 10 people, with social distancing

Businesses/Non-Profits:

To-go and curbside pickups from restaurants and retail establishments

Continue practicing teleworking

Frequent cleaning of public and high touch areas

City Government:

Non-essential City facilities remain closed

Continue moratorium on special event applications

Continue communication with local and State authorities to monitor public health metrics

The City of Atlanta will continue to Phase III after reaching and sustaining Phase II metrics. The City will transition back to Phase I if there is a sustained increase in new COVID cases, hospitalizations, or positive test results, and hospital bed/critical care bed capacity falls below 15% all available beds and testing capacity falls below 25%.

For a snapshot of the most recent data and metrics related to the City’s progress and updates on Atlanta’s current reopening phase, please visit the COVID-19 Atlanta Reopening Dashboard.