Atlanta Public Schools offering COVID-19 testing this week

The voluntary testing will be held Thursday and Friday.

ATLANTA — Any student or staff that wants to get a COVID-19 test before returning to school for in-person instruction on Monday can do so this week, Atlanta Public Schools officials said.

The surveillance testing will take place at nine cluster sites on Thursday and Friday from Noon to 5 p.m., the district announced.

"This will provide APS with valuable data that may be used for contact tracing as the district prepares to reopen schools for in-person learning on Monday," the district said in a statement. "Surveillance testing during this two-day period is voluntary for employees and students."

APS will be offering and strongly encouraging voluntary COVID-19 testing for staff and students on Thursday, Jan. 6, and Friday, Jan. 7 from noon to 5 p.m. There is a testing location in each APS cluster. Staff may use any location. View the locations: https://t.co/HPZ6pGQAMu — ATL Public Schools (@apsupdate) January 5, 2022

They said when schools reopen, mandatory surveillance testing for employees will continue twice a week for employees. Parents can also sign their child up for this voluntary surveillance testing.