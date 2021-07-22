Atlanta Public Schools to require masks during upcoming school year

They said masks will be required for all students and staff in all school buildings, on school buses and at indoor athletic events.

ATLANTA — As coronavirus cases begin to rise again, Atlanta Public Schools announced on Thursday that they would require masks for the upcoming school year.

They said masks will be required for all students and staff in all school buildings, on school buses and at indoor athletic events.

Masks are not required during recess, physical education or outdoor activities.

The American Academy of Pediatrics released new guidance Monday and one of its top recommendations is that masks should be worn for anyone over the age of two, including those who are fully vaccinated.

The recommendations deviate from those of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which updated its recommendations earlier this month to say that vaccinated students and staff don't need to wear masks in school. The CDC also isn't advising schools to require shots for teachers and vaccine-eligible students.

The DeKalb County and Clayton County school districts have also announced that masks would be required for the upcoming school year.