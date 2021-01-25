Atlanta Public Schools to begin COVID-19 surveillance testing

They are making the announcement at a Noon press conference.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Public Schools superintendent Lisa Herring is announcing on Monday plans to begin COVID-19 surveillance testing within the school district.

The district, in a statement, said the weekly testing will allow them to be proactive and identify the presence of the virus, even in individuals who may be asymptomatic.

This type of testing generally picks random people in the community. It is not known if the testing will be for faculty and staff, or if it will also include students.

Herring will be joined by the co-founders of Viral Solutions at Noon.

The district began a phased approach to in-person learning. Teachers returned to their classrooms for the first time in months last week.

On Monday, pre kindergarten to second grade students, as well as special needs students returned.

Herring announced last week the system would slow down its return plan slightly, with 3rd-5th Grade students now scheduled to return on Feb. 8, and the remaining 6th-12th Grade students on Feb. 16.

Herring has said "the decision to return to in-person learning, at all, is not an easy one" but that "factors like the vaccine roll-out played a role in the decision."

In a statement last week, the district said: "The health of our students, teachers, and staff is paramount and we take our decision to offer the option for in-person learning very seriously. We value and respect the critical role our teachers play in the education of our students and we continue to listen carefully and intently to their input and recommendations. Over the past several months, we have engaged with teachers, principals, school leaders, parents, public health officials, and others in implementing the recommended mitigation strategies and protocols in every school and building in the District. We will remain engaged with our teachers and other stakeholders throughout this process and work collaboratively through this unprecedented time in the best interest of our APS community."