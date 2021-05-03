More than 7,000 APS teachers, staff want COVID vaccines: What you can do to help

APS says more than 7,000 of its 10,000 staff are interested in getting the COVID-19 vaccine. It's a number they were hoping for but not expecting.

ATLANTA — Teachers around the state are getting ready to roll up their sleeves for the COVID-19 vaccine and so are those administering them.

Governor Brian Kemp announced that, right now, there's a high demand for vaccines from educators.

As of Wednesday night, 63 percent of school employees were interested in a vaccine appointment. Deputy Chief Operating Officer for the governor's office, Ryan Loke, added that the amount had increased by 20 percent in just 10 days.

That number is even higher within Atlanta Public Schools where about 70 percent of staff is interested in getting the vaccine.

That's a number that comprehensive health services manager Dr. Valencia Hildreth, who will be vaccinating APS staff come Monday, was hoping for but not necessarily expecting.

"Seventy percent is a little more high when you consider how some people may not be interested or are struggling about their decision. So, when we saw 70 percent, we were really excited about that number," she said.

On the other end of the needle will be computer science teacher and step coach for Kindezi School at Old Fourth Ward, Victor Hicks.

He is one of the more than 7,000 APS staff interested in the vaccine. That's out of a total of 10,000.

"The coach in me is very excited to get back to practice," said Hicks. "I miss coaching more than anything and that's the one thing that doesn't translate virtually."

He works for an APS charter school and so far, educators there have not been back in the building for about a year now.

"The majority I've talked to are ready," he added.

Hicks has already been looking for available appointments to get his shot.

"Been actually anxiously awaiting this day," Hicks said. "I feel a little more at ease about returning to the buildings."

His school district is working with the Fulton County Board of Health to host mass vaccination events where up to 1,500 educators a day will be able to receive their shot.

While we know Georgia is expected to receive 83,000 doses of the newly approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine next week, Hildreth isn't sure which vaccine APS will be receiving yet.

"We knew going into this that we wouldn't be able to choose the vaccine but the ultimate decision is that we do have enough vaccines available and all of them have high efficacy," she said.

She added that she does believe the state will have enough vaccines to cover all educators.

"Speaking with the Fulton County Board of Health and hearing allocations are being released every week, I do believe we'll have enough vaccines in the state of Georgia to ensure that all of our educators and school districts receive the vaccine for all the staff members that are interested," she said.

Dr. Hildreth said that, in order to make their mass vaccination events successful, the school district is looking for non-clinical and clinical volunteers to help out.