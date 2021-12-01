Following rise in omicron cases, Atlanta enters Red Zone for COVID-19

Fulton County and DeKalb County are both areas of high transmission for COVID-19, according to the CDC.

ATLANTA — Coming off of the heels of the Atlanta mayor's indoor mask mandate reinstatement and the cancellation of this year's Peach Drop, something new developed in the COVID-19 timeline for the Peach State's capitol city on Tuesday. Following a wave of omicron variant cases nationwide, the City of Atlanta has entered the Red Zone.

The City of Atlanta COVID-19 resilience plan has been updated to show Atlanta's Red Zone status, revealing that the city is an area of high transmission for COVID-19 -- a fate shared by the entirety of Fulton County and DeKalb County. This is only the latest in a number of COVID-19 updates to hit the City of Atlanta.

The New Year's Eve celebratory Peach Drop was cancelled Tuesday due to COVID-19 safety concerns, as announced by Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms. Just last week, the Atlanta mayor also reinstated a citywide indoor mask mandate as the city then entered the Yellow Zone for COVID-19 transmission.