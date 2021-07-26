Atlanta restaurant requiring COVID vaccine for guests

Argosy, a gastropub in East Atlanta Village will not serve you if you are unvaccinated.

ATLANTA — As coronavirus numbers begin to increase again, many are calling it a pandemic among the unvaccinated. One Atlanta restaurant is taking things into its own hands.

In a social media post late last week, Argosy, a gastropub in East Atlanta Village shared a picture of a sign on their door that reads: "For the safety of our staff, guests, and community...No vax, no service."

They said it comes after a few positive cases the week prior that forced them to close indoor dining at the restaurant.

"After a few positive covid cases last week, we have decided that the health and safety of our staff and guests must be prioritized," they said on social media. "Until you are vaccinated please do not enter our establishment. If you are fully vaccinated, welcome! We are excited to hang out with you."

They even offered resources on how you can get the covid vaccine saying they are "readily available and free to all."

The reaction hasn't all been great. The owners told 11Alive that they have received threats over the change.

Georgia has now reached more than 8.6 million vaccines administered so far. We are averaging about 22,000 new shots per day as our weekly average. According to the latest data on Friday, 55 percent of eligible Georgians have yet to get a vaccine. Only 40 percent are fully vaccinated.