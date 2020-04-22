ATLANTA — The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra says all remaining performances of its classical subscription season have been canceled.

Those performances were set to run through June 14.

According to a release, they included Mahler’s Fourth Symphony (May 14 and 16), the ASO conducting debut of violinist-conductor Nikolaj Szeps-Znaider (May 28 and 30), and the first full performance of Wagner’s epochal opera Tristan und Isolde in Atlanta, to have been performed in festival format over three nights on June 11, 13 and 14.

Ticketholders are advised to contact ASO at boxoffice@woodruffcenter.org or visit aso.org.

"Extraordinary times call for extraordinary measures. We made the difficult decision to cancel the remaining performances in our 75th anniversary season after consulting with public health experts and considering the continuing restrictions on public gatherings both in Atlanta and statewide," ASO Executive Director Jennifer Barlament said in a statement.

Barlament added that the orchestra will continue to "share a message of inspiration and hope with the community" through its ASO Virtual Stage. The orchestra is expanding its offerings on the digital platform, Barlament said, to now include "gems from our archives," among them:

Performances from all our music directors, including Henry Sopkin, Robert Shaw and Yoel Levi, along with memorable guest artists.

Recent videos available for on-demand streaming include performances with pianist Lang Lang, violinist Joshua Bell, and our last 2020 performance in Symphony Hall - a historic return to the ASO podium by Yoel Levi featuring legendary violinist Pinchas Zukerman.

A special thank-you message to Emory and Grady Hospital caregivers.

Content designed especially for patients and caregivers in hospitals and at home.

Online education programs for Atlanta Symphony Youth Orchestra and Talent Development Program students.

Videos by student musicians, volunteer chorus members, and ASO members recorded from home.

The orchestra had previously canceled its concerts through May 11. It says that, to date, it has lost more than $3 million in ticket revenue.

11Alive is focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. We want to keep you informed about the latest developments while ensuring that we deliver confirmed, factual information.

We will track the most important coronavirus elements relating to Georgia on this page. Refresh often for new information.

MORE CORONAVIRUS HEADLINES

'I’m excited. I’m scared. I’m nervous': Georgia nurse joins coronavirus fight in New York

CDC: First US coronavirus deaths happened weeks earlier than previously believed

As people stay home, Earth turns wilder and cleaner

Owners of small businesses in Georgia: To reopen or stay closed is an agonizing decision

Health officials worry Gov. Kemp reopening Georgia too soon

Experts say a lot of what we're doing now, will continue for the next year