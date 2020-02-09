A coffee staple on Atlanta's westside is closing for good due to the pandemic

Octane Coffee will pour its last cup this weekend, according to our partners at the Atlanta Business Chronicle.

The owners of Octane Coffee at the corner of Marietta Street and Howell Mill Road, said they are shutting its doors this weekend.

The caffeine outpost is owned by Birmingham-based Revelator Coffee Company. Revelator's president Joshua Owen confirmed the closure to our partners at the Atlanta Business Chronicle.

The lease on the space at Octane was "nearly up," Owen told the Business Chronicle.

Given the damage the pandemic has wreaked on the restaurant and hospitality industries, Owen said, it "didn't make sense to keep going in this environment."

Revelator has branded cafes at Phipps Plaza and Lenox Square Mall that have both been shuttered as a result of the pandemic, with no plans to reopen, Owen said.

The company owns two other Atlanta establishments. Hazel Jane's, a coffee and wine bar along the Atlanta BeltLine's Eastside Trail, which is also closing for good this weekend, according to a post on its official Instagram page.

Revelator Coffee at 101 Marietta Street in downtown Atlanta, for now, at least, has also been shuttered due to the pandemic. No permanent decisions have been made about the downtown outpost, Owen told the Business Chronicle.