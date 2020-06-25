'There's a band on a boat!' | Group travels through neighborhoods to play music during pandemic

Band leader Josh Erwin said when their gigs started getting canceled, they borrowed a boat on a trailer and a generator and hit the road.

ATLANTA — For three months now, live music venues have been closed down due to COVID-19, leaving bands with no place to play. But that didn't stop the Ormewood Park-based Mermaid Motor Lounge.

Band leader Josh Erwin said when their gigs started getting canceled, they borrowed a boat on a trailer and a generator and hit the road- playing while the boat rolls through neighborhoods.

"People are walking out and super happy and smiling and covering mouths and waving,"said Erwin.

They've played everywhere from Ormewood Park and East Atlanta, to Decatur, to Brookhaven to Buckhead. Keeping their distance, they've been getting tips through the app Venmo. They've also posted signs on the boat to remind people not to congregate.

"One of the signs said, 'you stay we play for you', and one sign said, 'social distancing show,' and one said, 'practice safe 6," Erwin said.

Finding a way to play music and entertain, even during a pandemic.

"It's like 'Oh my God! there's a band on a boat! Look at this,' and just enough to distract people from what is going on," said Erwin.

Even when music venues open back up, Mermaid Motor Lounge said they'll still play this way- since they don't know when crowds will want to listen to music inside.