Fulton County Schools closing Banneker High School Friday after multiple COVID-19 cases reported

The school will be deep-cleaned Friday, school officials said. They plan to reopen for face-to-face instruction on Monday.

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Students at Banneker High School in South Fulton will have to stay at home on Friday, according to Fulton County school officials. Classes will be conducted by remote learning.

This is due to multiple persons in the school being reported to have had positive COVID-19 test results. Fulton County school officials later said there were a total of six positive cases reported on the Banneker campus.

According to the Fulton County Schools' Closing Matrix, this places the school under a "Level 2" condition, which means the school would have to close for up to 72 hours to allow for public health contact tracing.

An email message sent to parents indicated that classes will be conducted on Friday via remote learning. School officials said the school campus will reopen for face-to-face instruction on Monday, October 19.

School officials said that it is important for parents to monitor their children's health for fever and symptoms of respiratory illness. If their child develops a fever, runny nose, cough and/or shortness of breath, headache, nausea, loss of taste and smell, and vomiting or becomes ill between now and their return to school, parents are advised to contact their child's healthcare provider immediately.

At that point, parents should inform the healthcare provider that their child is ill and possibly exposed to coronavirus. The healthcare provider will determine the best course of action from there.

To schedule a free COVID-19 test, regardless of symptoms, telephone 404-613-8150 or visit covid19.dph.ga.gov.

It is faster to schedule an appointment for a test online due to the sheer volume of calls. Calls are accepted weekdays from 8 am to 7 pm and Saturdays from 8:30 am to 5 pm.

Testing locations, dates, and/or times are subject to change.