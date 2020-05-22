Live! at the Battery Atlanta announces preliminary plan for reopening

Beginning Thursday, May 28, Sports & Social Atlanta and The Tavern will be re-open to the public for in-venue dining.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Battery Atlanta said it is reopening two of its venues at Live! at the Battery Atlanta.

"We have thoughtfully put new procedures in place that allow us to welcome back team members and guests in the safest manner possible and remain committed to providing best-in-class dining, hospitality, and experiences for all our guests during this time," the group said.

The venues will offer contactless ordering and payment through OneDine, which they said does not require an app.

Also, while the venues will be providing limited in-venue seating, the Battery Atlanta said exterior patio space will be greatly extended for guests to enjoy outdoor seating.

In addition, the group said some live entertainment will return Thursday through Sunday afternoons at their outdoor spaces, including live sports viewing.

