More Fulton County students move to remote learning, COVID cases rise

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Fulton County Schools is announcing that students at two schools within the district will be moving to remote learning as a result of rising COVID-19 cases.
On Tuesday, the district announced that all students at Bear Creek Middle School will switch to remote learning starting on Wednesday, September 8, and return to in-person class on Wednesday, September 15.
The district also announced that the entire fifth grade at Liberty Point Elementary School will be moving to remote learning starting on Wednesday, Sept. 8 through Monday, Sept. 13, returning to in-person learning on Tuesday, Sept. 14.
In both cases, the district announced that it will notify the school community should any changes occur.
The Fulton County School system previously announced that the entire third grade at Summit Hill Elementary School in Alpharetta is switching to remote learning.
Coronavirus cases continue to climb across the state of Georgia, especially among young children. On Tuesday the state broke a new record for current hospitalizations.
In the meantime, clinical trials are underway in hopes of developing a vaccine that is safe and effective for young children who are not currently eligible for the shots.