More Fulton County students move to remote learning, COVID cases rise

More students in Fulton County schools move to remote learning because of COVID.

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Fulton County Schools is announcing that students at two schools within the district will be moving to remote learning as a result of rising COVID-19 cases.

On Tuesday, the district announced that all students at Bear Creek Middle School will switch to remote learning starting on Wednesday, September 8, and return to in-person class on Wednesday, September 15.

Based on a high volume of positive cases and direct contacts and having met the criteria of a Level 2 at Bear Creek Middle School, All students will use remote learning starting on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 returning Wednesday, September 15th. Individuals who will be required — FultonCountySchools (@FultonCoSchools) September 8, 2021

The district also announced that the entire fifth grade at Liberty Point Elementary School will be moving to remote learning starting on Wednesday, Sept. 8 through Monday, Sept. 13, returning to in-person learning on Tuesday, Sept. 14.

Based on a high volume of positive cases and direct contacts and having met the criteria of a Level 2 at Liberty Point Elementary School, the FIFTH-GRADE is going to be in remote learning starting on Wednesday, Sept. 8th through Monday, Sept. 13th, returning Tuesday, Sept. 14th. — FultonCountySchools (@FultonCoSchools) September 8, 2021

In both cases, the district announced that it will notify the school community should any changes occur.

The Fulton County School system previously announced that the entire third grade at Summit Hill Elementary School in Alpharetta is switching to remote learning.

Coronavirus cases continue to climb across the state of Georgia, especially among young children. On Tuesday the state broke a new record for current hospitalizations.