Beloved orthodontist, dedicated worshipper, father of four and new grandfather dies from COVID-19

Dr. Chris Jernigan was a well known orthodontist in Canton who had a grandchild a few days before passing away.

CANTON, Ga. — He was a father of four, a loving husband, dedicated orthodontist, strong worshipper and loyal friend. Dr. Chris Jernigan passed away from COVID-19 on Saturday, but his spirit lives on in all the lives he touched. He was 67.

His close family friends said he knew no "strangers" because he became friends with everyone he met.

With Shian Seagrist, the friendship was through the Lebanon Baptist Church in Roswell and through Dr. Jernigan's daughter, Sophie. For years, Sophie would tell Seagrist about her father and his spiritual guidance. It wasn't until meeting him shortly after, that she knew every story was accurate.

"It was very obvious that he was somebody that she treasured and valued and looked up to in her life more than just a dad," Seagrist said. "It was instantly obvious that he truly was the man of the caliber that Sophie spoke about for all those years. He really lived up to his name."

So much so, Seagrist invited Dr. Jernigan to her wedding. He sat right at the aisle and high-fived her now-husband, Jamie, as he walked back.

"That was one of like, our very special memories from that day with him being there," she recalled. "Dr. Jernigan was just so full of life, and so energetic and welcoming. Immediately we felt, because of his presence at that church, at home there."

With Nikki Vanderberg, the friendship came through family connections, the church and his orthodontist practice.

"There's no one like him," she said. "There are just so many people who had a special relationship with him and loved him. He was a family man. He was a man who was completely involved with church and took people under his wing."

Dr. Jernigan was a brand new grandfather. His oldest daughter had a child four days before he passed away.

Now, the man who prayed for everyone, is receiving all those prayers and a lot of love right back.

"Every Sunday, he was praying with families in the church... even for new people coming in. It's just, he was amazing. And I can't even imagine all the people that are going to miss him," Vanderberg said.

Vanderberg said Dr. Jernigan helped her through her journey as a single mother. She was able to take both of her daughters to his orthodontist practice.

"My youngest daughter has Down syndrome and he just was amazing with her. She loved him, and he would pick her up every Sunday at church and hug her and spin around and just give her the love that that she needed so much," she added.

Dr. Jernigan was an Orthodontist in Canton for over 35 years.

According to his obituary, he graduated from the University of Tennessee with a B.S. in Biology. He followed this graduating from the Medical College of Georgia School of Dentistry, DMD; and St. Louis University, M.S. in Orthodontics.

Dr. Jernigan was a member of Lebanon Baptist Church in Roswell, GA.

One day before his passing, the family posted an update on Facebook:

Urgent Chris Jernigan update, 8/6/21, approximately 2:15 p.m. Please pray!

“Dad is continuing to decline more rapidly. His oxygen has dropped and is staying in the 60s now with maximum ventilatory settings. With everything declining, his blood pressure started to drop and become more unstable; this forced the doctors to stop CRRT as he could no longer tolerate it with his decreased blood pressure. Dr. Kim says that he does not think that he has very long and is allowing us to come in and visit him now."

Those who spoke with 11Alive said he may be gone physically, but spiritually he is still here. They also said he is closer to God now.

"Although we feel like his life was cut short, he spent every day of his life waiting for that final day, where he really got to go meet the person he had been worshipping and waiting for his whole life," Seagrist said. "So it's obviously devastating to lose him especially so tragically and so early and with such a big impact and so well connected in his community, but we know that he's better off than all of us. So he's lucky one."