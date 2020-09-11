Biden-Harris transition team announce COVID-19 advisory board

The board has three co-chairs, former Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, former FDA Commissioner David Kessler and Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith from Yale University.

WASHINGTON — President-elect Joe Biden's transition team on Monday announced its coronavirus advisory board made up of public health experts.

The transition team said the co-chairs and members are serving as advisors to Biden, Vice President-elect Harris, and the transition’s COVID-19 staff.

“Dealing with the coronavirus pandemic is one of the most important battles our administration will face, and I will be informed by science and by experts,” said Biden in a statement.

He added: “The advisory board will help shape my approach to managing the surge in reported infections; ensuring vaccines are safe, effective, and distributed efficiently, equitably, and free; and protecting at-risk populations.”

This announcement is Biden's first major decision after he defeated President Donald Trump on Saturday to become the 46th president of the United States, positioning himself to lead a nation gripped by a historic pandemic and a confluence of economic and social turmoil. His victory came after more than three days of uncertainty as election officials sorted through a surge of mail-in votes that delayed the processing of some ballots. Biden crossed 270 Electoral College votes with a win in Pennsylvania.

Biden won't be sworn into office until Jan. 20.

Members of the COVID-19 Advisory Board have served in previous administrations and have experience engaging with and leading our country’s response to nationwide and worldwide public health crises.

The members of the advisory board include:

Co-Chairs:

Dr. David Kessler , MD, Professor of Pediatrics and Epidemiology and Biostatistics at UCSF

, MD, Professor of Pediatrics and Epidemiology and Biostatistics at UCSF Dr. Vivek Murthy , MD, MBA, served as the 19th Surgeon General of the United States from 2014-2017

, MD, MBA, served as the 19th Surgeon General of the United States from 2014-2017 Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith, MD, MHS, Associate Professor of Internal Medicine, Public Health, and Management at Yale University and the Associate Dean for Health Equity Research at the Yale School of Medicine

Members:

Dr. Luciana Borio , MD, is VP, Technical Staff at In-Q-Tel

, MD, is VP, Technical Staff at In-Q-Tel Dr. Rick Bright , PhD, American immunologist, virologist, and former public health official

, PhD, American immunologist, virologist, and former public health official Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel , MD, PhD, oncologist and Vice Provost for Global Initiatives and chair of the Department of Medical Ethics and Health Policy at the University of Pennsylvania

, MD, PhD, oncologist and Vice Provost for Global Initiatives and chair of the Department of Medical Ethics and Health Policy at the University of Pennsylvania Dr. Atul Gawande , MD, MPH, Cyndy and John Fish Distinguished Professor of Surgery at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Samuel O. Thier Professor of Surgery at Harvard Medical School, and Professor of Health Policy and Management at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health

, MD, MPH, Cyndy and John Fish Distinguished Professor of Surgery at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Samuel O. Thier Professor of Surgery at Harvard Medical School, and Professor of Health Policy and Management at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health Dr. Celine Gounder , MD, ScM, Clinical Assistant Professor at the NYU Grossman School of Medicine and cares for patients at Bellevue Hospital Center

, MD, ScM, Clinical Assistant Professor at the NYU Grossman School of Medicine and cares for patients at Bellevue Hospital Center Dr. Julie Morita , Executive Vice President of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation (RWJF)

, Executive Vice President of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation (RWJF) Dr. Michael Osterholm , PhD, MPH, Regents Professor, McKnight Presidential Endowed Chair in Public Health and the director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (CIDRAP) at the University of Minnesota.

, PhD, MPH, Regents Professor, McKnight Presidential Endowed Chair in Public Health and the director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (CIDRAP) at the University of Minnesota. Ms. Loyce Pace , MPH, Executive Director and President of Global Health Council

, MPH, Executive Director and President of Global Health Council Dr. Robert Rodriguez , Professor of Emergency Medicine at the UCSF School of Medicine

, Professor of Emergency Medicine at the UCSF School of Medicine Dr. Eric Goosby, expert on infectious diseases and Professor of Medicine at the UCSF School of Medicine

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

The United States has more than 9.9 million confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

As of Monday, the U.S. had more than 237,000 deaths from the virus. Worldwide, there are more than 50 million confirmed cases with more than 1.2 million deaths.