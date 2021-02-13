President Biden sits down, remotely, with Atlanta eatery owners to discuss business conditions

Neal and Samir Idnani own Naan Stop, and told the president about how the pandemic has directly affected their business.

ATLANTA — "Almost ten years ago, my brother and I started an Indian restaurant concept. We wanted to bring our mother's cooking to the world. But when COVID hit, we had to completely adapt," said Atlanta restauranteur Neal Idnani, speaking to President Joe Biden. "We learned new strategies to handle our business, meeting our community with food at their doors -- while balancing our lives at home."

"But as small business owners during the pandemic, every day is an open question," Samir said. "When President Biden found out about our situation, he reached out."

"How're you guys doing?" Biden asked. "It's been pretty rough lately, hasn't it?"

"Our business has been down almost 75% overnight," said Neal.

"Roughly how many employees do you have, Neal?" the president asked.

Well, pre-COVID, we had about 20 to 25 employees," he replied. "Right now, although we haven't laid a single person off, we've offered work to anybody who wants to continue working. We're down to about -- in the 10-to-15 employee range."

"What is the greatest need you have now for your restaurants to be able to survive," Biden asked.

"The greatest need is for everybody to be vaccinated," Neal said. "Because if people aren't out shopping, the economy grinds to a halt."

"Well, you got it exactly right. You understand it well. The fact is that small businesses are things that hold communities together, and they provide half the workforce in America," Biden said. "Four hundred thousand have gone out of business. I mean permanently. I put together a rescue plan that provides tens of billions of dollars in grants to small businesses. We have to invest more, not less. We've got to give you a chance to rebuild that's separate and apart from dealing with the virus."

Biden smiled.

"Any questions you have for me?" he asked.

"Well, I think you touched on one thing that was really important to me, which is more guidance," Neal said. "You know, our downtown location is next to 15 international restaurants -- mostly immigrant-owned. They don't have the expertise, and I'm watching my neighbors make the wrong decision about which grant to apply for and how to do it, and what the timeline is. If folks are going to make it through this economy, they need a little bit of guidance."

"That's why we set up this -- what we call navigators. To help people who are applying, tell them how to apply, what you need to open up safely," Biden said. "It really matters what you're doing, and if I get to Atlanta, can I come by?"

"Absolutely," both brothers echoed.

"Proud to meet you guys," Biden said. "I look forward to seeing you in person one of these days, and I'm going to send you this material, okay?"