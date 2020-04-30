Blue Angels, Thunderbirds to fly over Atlanta on Saturday | What you need to know

The flyovers will take place at 2:20 p.m. on Saturday and last for around 20 minutes.

ATLANTA — If you live near downtown Atlanta, or any hospitals in the area, you'll want to look up in the sky on Saturday afternoon.

The U.S. Navy's, the Blue Angels, and the U.S. Air Force's, the Thunderbirds, will honor front-line COVID-19 responders and essential workers with formation flights over the city.

“America Strong is a way for both teams to show appreciation to the thousands of doctors, nurses, first responders and essential workers out there serving on the front line day-in and day-out,” said Cmdr. Brian Kesselring, U.S. Navy Blue Angels commanding officer and flight leader for the flyover. “This is an extraordinary and unprecedented time but we will get through this. We are all in this together.”

Flyovers in Atlanta will start at 2:20 p.m. and last approximately 20 minutes, they said in a news release.

A formation of 6 F-16C/D Fighting Falcon and 6 F/A-18C/D Hornet aircraft will conduct these flyovers, they said, as a "collaborative salute" to essential personnel "while standing in solidarity with all Americans" during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are honored to fly over these cities in a display of national unity and support for the men and women keeping our communities safe.” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. John Caldwell, Thunderbird commander and lead pilot. “These flyovers are a gesture of goodwill on behalf of the entire Department of Defense to the heroes of the COIVD-19 pandemic.”

This mission, they said, is the second of several planned over the coming weeks.

Also on Saturday, they will hold flyovers in Baltimore (11:30 a.m.) and Washington D.C. (12:30 p.m.). They flew over New York City on Tuesday.

They said that residents in these areas will be able to see the flyover from the safety of their home-quarantine and should maintain all social distancing guidelines during this event. They urge you to avoid traveling to landmarks and hospitals and gathering in large groups to view the flyover.

The exact flight route will be released on Friday, they said, and 11Alive will update this link when we get that information.

The 11Alive StormTrackers team says the weather will be perfect. Expect to see clear skies with warm temperatures when the flyover takes place.

